12. Microbial Metabolism
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Problem 8.8a
Why do human cells require oxygen? Select all relevant statements.
a. To carry out glycolysis
b. To carry out fermentation
c. To carry out cellular respiration
d. To oxidize fats
e. To carry out substrate-level phosphorylation
f. To carry out oxidative phosphorylation
g. To carry out photophosphorylation
