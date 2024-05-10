12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
3:53 minutes
Problem 8.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.
a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.
b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.
c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.
d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.
e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
25
views
Was this helpful?