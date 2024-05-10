Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.

a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.

b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.

c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.

d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.

e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.