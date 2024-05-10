12. Microbial Metabolism
ATP
Problem 8.2a
Indicate the true statements about ATP, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. ATP is made using anabolic reactions.
b. Substrate-level phosphorylation converts ATP to ADP.
c. ATP is commonly used by cells to store energy.
d. ATP is used to jump-start cellular respiration.
e. Catabolic reactions are used to make ATP.
f. In cellular respiration, the most ATP is made by glycolysis.
g. ATP can be made by phosphorylating ADP.
