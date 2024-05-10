12. Microbial Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
Problem 8.3a
The graph shows an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
a. Draw a line that would correspond to a noncatalyzed reaction.
b. Is this an endergonic or exergonic reaction? How can you tell?
c. Label the point on your graph that corresponds with the activation energy.
<IMAGE>
