Problem 5

State what type of mortality rate is applicable.





Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.

Type of mortality rate?

Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):