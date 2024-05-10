21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 9.8a
An epidemiological study design that is commonly used for determining the efficacy of a drug therapy is a(n)
a. experimental study.
b. case report.
c. cross-sectional study.
d. correlation study.
e. observational study.
