21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:10 minutes
Problem 9.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In developed nations, which of the following are considered endemic diseases, and which are considered sporadic diseases?
Influenza: (endemic or sporadic)
Tetanus: (endemic or sporadic)
Plague: (endemic or sporadic)
Common cold: (endemic or sporadic)
Streptococcal pharyngitis: (endemic or sporadic)
Botulism: (endemic or sporadic)
Pneumonia: (endemic or sporadic)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?