21. Principles of Disease
Koch's Postulates
4:44 minutes
Problem 9.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements, so they are true.
a. Zoonotic diseases pass from humans to animals.
b. Communicable diseases spread from person to person.
c. Noncommunicable diseases are contagious.
d. Koch’s postulates of disease are mainly used to study noninfectious diseases.
