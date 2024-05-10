21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 9.5a
State what type of mortality rate is applicable.
Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.
Type of mortality rate?
Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):
