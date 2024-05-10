21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:36 minutes
Problem 9.7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Diseases that the CDC collects information on through collaboration with state and local health authorities are called (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. communicable diseases.
b. reportable diseases.
c. nationally notifiable diseases.
d. investigative diseases.
e. case report illnesses.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?