Problem 1
How did the idea of spontaneous generation come about?
Problem 2
Briefly state the role microorganisms play in each of the following:
a. Biological control of pests
b. Recycling of elements
c. Normal microbiota
d. Sewage treatment
e. Human insulin production
f. Vaccine production
g. Biofilms
Problem 3
Into which field of microbiology would the following scientists best fit?
Problem 4
Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.
Problem 5
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.
Problem 6
It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.
a. Bacillus thuringiensis
b. Saccharomyces
Problem 7
What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?
Problem 8
Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
Problem 1
Which of the following is a scientific name?
a. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
b. Tubercle bacillus
Problem 2
Which of the following is not a characteristic of bacteria?
a. Are prokaryotic
b. Have peptidoglycan cell walls
c. Have the same shape
d. Grow by binary fission
e. Have the ability to move
Problem 4
Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria
b. The study of how genes work
c. The DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed
d. The use of bacteria in the production of foods
e. The production of proteins by genes
Problem 5
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.
Problem 6
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above
Problem 7
It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?
a. Control insect populations
b. Directly provide food for humans
c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements
d. Cause disease
e. Produce human hormones such as insulin
Problem 8
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. All of the above
Problem 9
Spallanzani’s conclusion about spontaneous generation was challenged because Antoine Lavoisier had just shown that oxygen was the vital component of air. Which of the following statements is true?
a. All life requires air.
b. Only disease-causing organisms require air.
c. Some microbes do not require air.
d. Pasteur kept air out of his biogenesis experiments.
e. Lavoisier was mistaken.
Problem 10
Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?
a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.
b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.
c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.
d. E. coli gets nutrients from intestinal contents.
e. None of the above; all the statements are true.
Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
