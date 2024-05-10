2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation
Problem 1.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
40
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice