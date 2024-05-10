1. Introduction to Microbiology
2:16 minutes
Problem 1.7aa
It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?
a. control insect populations
b. directly provide food for humans
c. decompose organic material and recycle elements
d. cause disease
e. produce human hormones such as insulin
