1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Bacteria
1:48 minutes
Problem 1.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?
a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.
b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.
c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.
d. E. coli gets nutrients from intestinal contents.
e. None of the above; all the statements are true.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
57
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice