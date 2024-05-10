1. Introduction to Microbiology
Importance of Microorganisms
Problem 1.8a
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. all of the above
Verified Solution
