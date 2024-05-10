2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
Needham vs. Spallanzani
Spallanzani’s conclusion about spontaneous generation was challenged because Antoine Lavoisier had just shown that oxygen was the vital component of air. Which of the following statements is true?
a. All life requires air.
b. Only disease-causing organisms require air.
c. Some microbes do not require air.
d. Pasteur kept air out of his biogenesis experiments.
e. Lavoisier was mistaken.
