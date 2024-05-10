21. Principles of Disease
Viruses Evade the Immune Response
Problem 19.4a
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except
a. the fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV.
b. transmission by cell–cell fusion.
c. antigenic changes.
d. latency.
e. persistence of virus particles in vacuoles.
