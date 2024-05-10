21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
Problem 19.5aa
Which of the following is not the cause of a natural immunodeficiency?
a. a recessive gene resulting in lack of a thymus gland
b. a recessive gene resulting in few B cells
c. HIV infection
d. immunosuppressant drugs
e. All of the above are causes of natural immunodeficiency.
