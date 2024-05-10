21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
Problem 19.3a
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. involve antibodies.
b. do not involve complement.
c. are caused by T cells.
d. do not involve IgE antibodies.
e. none of the above
