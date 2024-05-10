21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
4:02 minutes
Problem 19.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the examples in questions 7 through 10.
a. type I hypersensitivity
b. type II hypersensitivity
c. type III hypersensitivity
d. type IV hypersensitivity
e. all of the above
Allergic contact dermatitis.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice