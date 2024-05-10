21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
Problem 19.1a
Desensitization to prevent an allergic response can be accomplished by injecting small, repeated doses of
a. IgE antibodies.
b. the antigen (allergen).
c. histamine.
d. IgG antibodies.
e. antihistamine.
