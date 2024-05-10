21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
What does pluripotent mean?
a. ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. a cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell
