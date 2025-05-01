Problem 2

Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?

a. A stained bacterial smear

b. Unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed

c. Unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail

d. A sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light

e. Intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long

f. Unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color