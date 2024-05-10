9. Microscopes
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
Problem 3.2ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with
a. darkfield microscopy.
b. fluorescence microscopy.
c. transmission electron microscopy.
d. confocal microscopy.
e. phase-contrast microscopy.
