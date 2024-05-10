Assume you stain Clostridium by applying a basic stain, carbolfuchsin, with heat, decolorizing with acid-alcohol, and counterstaining with an acidic stain, nigrosin. Through the microscope, the endospores are 1, and the cells are stained 2.

a. 1—red; 2—black

b. 1—black; 2—colorless

c. 1—colorless; 2—black

d. 1—red; 2—colorless

e. 1—black; 2—red