Assume you stain Clostridium by applying a basic stain, carbolfuchsin, with heat, decolorizing with acid-alcohol, and counterstaining with an acidic stain, nigrosin. Through the microscope, the endospores are 1, and the cells are stained 2.
a. 1—red; 2—black
b. 1—black; 2—colorless
c. 1—colorless; 2—black
d. 1—red; 2—colorless
e. 1—black; 2—red
