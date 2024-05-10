9. Microscopes
Gram Stain
2:20 minutes
Problem 3.8ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Assume that you are viewing a Gram-stained field of red cocci and blue rods through the microscope. You can safely conclude that you have
a. made a mistake in staining.
b. two different species.
c. old bacterial cells.
d. young bacterial cells.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
35
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice