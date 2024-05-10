9. Microscopes
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
Problem 3.10a
Which of the following is not a modification of a compound light microscope?
a. brightfield microscopy
b. darkfield microscopy
c. electron microscopy
d. phase-contrast microscopy
e. fluorescence microscopy
