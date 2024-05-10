9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
2:03 minutes
Problem 3.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Looking at the cell of a photosynthetic microorganism, you observe the chloroplasts are green in brightfield microscopy and red in fluorescence microscopy. You conclude:
a. chlorophyll is fluorescent.
b. the magnification has distorted the image.
c. you’re not looking at the same structure in both microscopes.
d. the stain masked the green color.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
31
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos