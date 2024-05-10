9. Microscopes
Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?
a. a stained bacterial smear
b. unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed
c. unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail
d. a sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light
e. intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long
f. unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color
