9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
1:54 minutes
Problem 3.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In 1996, scientists described a new tapeworm parasite that had killed at least one person. The initial examination of the patient’s abdominal mass was most likely made using
a. brightfield microscopy.
b. darkfield microscopy.
c. electron microscopy.
d. phase-contrast microscopy.
e. fluorescence microscopy.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
36
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice