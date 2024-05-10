9. Microscopes
Differential Staining
Problem 3.1a
Assume you stain Bacillus by applying malachite green with heat and then counterstain with safranin. Through the microscope, the green structures are
a. cell walls.
b. capsules.
c. endospores.
d. flagella.
e. impossible to identify.
