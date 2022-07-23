Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane
Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane
d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
Natural products are organic compounds produced by living organisms, including plants, fungi, and animals. Often referred to as secondary metabolites because they are not required for survival of the organism, natural products have found broad utility as drugs themselves or as lead compounds used in the development of medicines. One such example is paclitaxel, which has been used as a cancer drug. Paclitaxel is isolated from the yew tree, where it is produced as a single stereoisomer (shown). Based on its structure, how many stereoisomers are possible for paclitaxel?
For each of the following chiral molecules, obtain the enantiomer (i) by drawing the nonsuperimposable mirror image and (ii) by switching the spatial orientation at each asymmetric center. Confirm (possibly using models) that the structures you drew for (i) and (ii) are the same.
(b)
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms. Draw the mirror for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice. Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to you.
(c)
(d) 1-bromo-2-methylbutane