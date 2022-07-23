E/Z Nomenclature

E/Z nomenclature is a system used to describe the configuration of double bonds in alkenes based on the priority of substituents attached to the carbon atoms involved in the double bond. For octa-2,4,6-triene, the presence of three double bonds allows for E and Z configurations, but due to symmetry and the arrangement of substituents, only six unique stereoisomers can be formed instead of the expected eight. This concept is essential for understanding the limitations in the number of stereoisomers.