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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 7e,f
Chapter 5, Problem 7e,f

In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(e) chlorocyclohexane
(f) cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with assigning the configuration (R or S) to each asymmetric carbon atom in the given compounds: chlorocyclohexane and cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane. The images provided are not directly related to the problem but serve as examples of stereochemistry in cyclic compounds.
Step 2: Recall the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. To assign R or S configuration, you need to: (a) Assign priorities to the substituents attached to the chiral carbon based on atomic number, (b) Orient the molecule so the lowest priority group is pointing away from you, and (c) Determine the order of the remaining groups (clockwise for R, counterclockwise for S).
Step 3: For chlorocyclohexane, identify the chiral carbon. The chiral carbon is the one bonded to four different groups: a chlorine atom, a hydrogen atom, and two different parts of the cyclohexane ring. Assign priorities based on atomic number (Cl > C > H). Orient the molecule and determine the configuration.
Step 4: For cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane, identify the two chiral carbons. Each carbon in the 1,2 positions is bonded to a chlorine atom, a hydrogen atom, and two different parts of the cyclobutane ring. Assign priorities for each chiral carbon (Cl > C > H). Orient the molecule and determine the configuration for each carbon.
Step 5: Verify your assignments by checking the spatial arrangement of the substituents and ensuring the lowest priority group is pointing away. Use the clockwise or counterclockwise rule to finalize the R or S designation for each chiral carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Chiral molecules typically contain one or more asymmetric carbon atoms, which are carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. This property is crucial in organic chemistry as it affects the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions with other chiral substances.
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R and S Nomenclature

The R and S nomenclature system is used to assign configurations to chiral centers in molecules. To determine whether a chiral center is designated as (R) or (S), the substituents attached to the asymmetric carbon are ranked according to their atomic number. The orientation of the highest priority substituents, when viewed from a specific perspective, determines the designation: clockwise for (R) and counterclockwise for (S).
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Cyclic Compounds and Stereochemistry

Cyclic compounds, such as cyclohexane and cyclobutane, can exhibit stereochemistry due to the arrangement of substituents around the ring. The presence of substituents in different orientations (cis or trans) can lead to different stereoisomers. Understanding the stereochemistry of cyclic compounds is essential for determining their reactivity and interactions, particularly in the context of chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question
b. Draw the six stereoisomers of octa-2,4,6-triene. Explain why there are only six stereoisomers, rather than the eight we might expect for a compound with three stereogenic double bonds.
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Textbook Question
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).(j) vinylacetylene(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne
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Textbook Question

In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).

(c)

(d) 1-bromo-2-methylbutane

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Textbook Question

A solution of 2.0 g of (+)-glyceraldehyde, HOCH2CHOHCHO, in 10.0 mL of water was placed in a 100-mm cell. Using the sodium D line, a rotation of +1.74° was found at 25 °C. Determine the specific rotation of (+)-glyceraldehyde

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Textbook Question

A solution of 0.50 g of (−)-epinephrine (see Figure 5-16) dissolved in 10.0 mL of dilute aqueous HCl was placed in a 20-cm polarimeter tube. Using the sodium D line, the rotation was found to be −5.1° at 25 °C. Determine the specific rotation of epinephrine.

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