For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
1. H2CO2
1. H2CO2
2. HCN
Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.
(a)
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(j) Al
(g) S
(i) Cl
(l) ―1 charge