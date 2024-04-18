Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:
c. C12H20
d. C40H56
Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:
c. C12H20
d. C40H56
Several studies have shown that β-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, may play a role in preventing cancer. β-Carotene has a molecular formula of C40H56, and it contains two rings and no triple bonds. How many double bonds does it have?
Give five examples of structures with this formula (C6H12). At least one should contain a ring, and at least one should contain a double bond.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.
a. C4H4Cl2
b. C4H8O
c. C6H8O2
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for curacin A, which has a molecular formula of C23H35NOS .
What is the molecular formula for a monocyclic hydrocarbon with 14 carbons and 2 triple bonds?
What is the molecular formula of a hydrocarbon that has 1 triple bond, 2 double bonds, 1 ring, and 32 carbons?