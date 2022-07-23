1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
c. hexa-2,4-diene
d. 3-methylpent-2-ene
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
c. hexa-2,4-diene
d. 3-methylpent-2-ene
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(a)
(b)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(f)
(g)
For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.
d. C5H5NO2
e. C6H3NClBr
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
a. hex-3-ene
b.buta-1,3-diene
For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.
a. C4H4Cl2
b. C4H8O
c. C6H8O2