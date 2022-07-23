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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 5d,e
Chapter 7, Problem 5d,e

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(d)
(e)

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1
Identify the longest carbon chain that contains the maximum number of double bonds. In this case, the chain is five carbons long.
Number the carbon chain starting from the end nearest to the first double bond. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for the double bonds.
Identify the positions of the double bonds. Here, the double bonds are between carbons 1 and 2, 2 and 3, and 4 and 5.
Use the appropriate suffix for alkenes, which is '-ene'. Since there are multiple double bonds, use the suffix '-triene' to indicate three double bonds.
Combine the information to form the IUPAC name: Start with the numbers indicating the positions of the double bonds, followed by the name of the parent chain with the appropriate suffix.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. It ensures that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. For alkenes, the longest carbon chain containing the double bond is identified, and the chain is numbered to give the double bond the lowest possible number. Substituents are named and numbered accordingly.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). The presence of this double bond affects the geometry and reactivity of the molecule. In the given compound, CH2=C=CH-CH=CH2, there are multiple double bonds, which must be considered when determining the IUPAC name, as they influence the numbering and naming of the compound.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 5

Cumulative Double Bonds

Cumulative double bonds occur when two or more double bonds are directly adjacent to each other, as seen in the structure CH2=C=CH-CH=CH2. This arrangement is known as a cumulene. Cumulenes have unique properties and naming conventions in IUPAC nomenclature, where the position and number of double bonds are indicated in the name, and the longest chain containing the most double bonds is prioritized.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.

2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.

c. hexa-2,4-diene

d. 3-methylpent-2-ene

1075
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Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(a)

(b)

2434
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Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(f)

(g)

1262
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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples. 

d. C5H5NO2

e. C6H3NClBr 

919
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Textbook Question

1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.

2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.

a. hex-3-ene

b.buta-1,3-diene

1862
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1
rank
Textbook Question

For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.

a. C4H4Cl2

b. C4H8O

c. C6H8O2

1157
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