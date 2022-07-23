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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 5f,g
Chapter 7, Problem 5f,g

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(f)
(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain that contains the double bond. This will be the parent chain for naming the alkene.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end nearest to the double bond. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for the double bond position.
Step 3: Determine the position of the double bond by identifying the number of the first carbon involved in the double bond. Use this number in the name to indicate the location of the double bond.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents attached to the parent chain. Use the appropriate prefixes (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and number them according to their position on the chain.
Step 5: Combine the elements of the name: start with the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name with the double bond position indicated, and end with the suffix '-ene' to denote the presence of the alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It ensures that each compound has a unique name, which is derived from its structure. For alkenes, the name is based on the longest carbon chain containing the double bond, with the position of the double bond indicated by the lowest possible number.
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Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. The presence of this double bond affects the compound's reactivity and naming. Understanding the structure involves identifying the longest carbon chain and the position of the double bond, which are crucial for systematic naming.
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Numbering Carbon Chains

Numbering carbon chains is essential in IUPAC nomenclature to identify the position of functional groups or double bonds. The chain is numbered from the end nearest to the double bond, ensuring the lowest possible numbers are assigned to the double bond and substituents, which helps in accurately naming the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(d)

(e)

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Textbook Question

1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.

2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.

c. hexa-2,4-diene

d. 3-methylpent-2-ene

1075
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Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(a)

(b)

2434
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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples. 

d. C5H5NO2

e. C6H3NClBr 

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Textbook Question

1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.

2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.

e. 2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene

f. 3,4-dibromocyclopentene

1434
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Textbook Question

1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.

2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.

a. hex-3-ene

b.buta-1,3-diene

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