Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(e)
(f)
Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(e)
(f)
Give Lewis structures corresponding to the following line–angle structures. Give the molecular formula for each structure.
(g)
(h)
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds.
e. dimethylamine, CH3NHCH3
f. diethyl ether, CH3CH2OCH2CH3
g. 1-chloropropane,CH3CH2CH2Cl
Draw Lewis structures for
a. two compounds of formula C4H10
b. two compounds of formula C2H6O
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
g.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen
h.
Draw the Lewis structure of the methoxide ion ( CH3O-). Draw the Lewis structure of a proton (H+) . To which atom of methoxide would you expect a proton to add?