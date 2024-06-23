There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from ­memory, using the following steps.

a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons

b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.

c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your ­periodic table.