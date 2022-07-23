For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
a. [NH2]–
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
a. [NH2]–
In 1934, Edward A. Doisy of Washington University extracted 3000 lb of hog ovaries to isolate a few milligrams of pure estradiol, a potent female hormone. Doisy burned 5.00 mg of this precious sample in oxygen and found that 14.54 mg of CO2 and 3.97 mg of H2O were generated.
b. The molecular weight of estradiol was later determined to be 272. Determine the molecular formula of estradiol.
Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
c. Suggest why cyclopropane is so reactive.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
b. [CH2OH]+
In 1934, Edward A. Doisy of Washington University extracted 3000 lb of hog ovaries to isolate a few milligrams of pure estradiol, a potent female hormone. Doisy burned 5.00 mg of this precious sample in oxygen and found that 14.54 mg of CO2 and 3.97 mg of H2O were generated.
a. Determine the empirical formula of estradiol.
If the carbon atom in CH2Cl2 were flat, there would be two stereoisomers. The carbon atom in CH2Cl2 is actually tetrahedral. Make a model of this compound, and determine whether there are any stereoisomers of CH2Cl2.