a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
e. 5-(2,2-dimethylethyl)nonane
f. isopentylbromide
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
e.
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
a. sec-butyl chloride
b. isobutyl bromide
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
c.
d.