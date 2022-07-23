Give the structures of the following compounds.
e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane
f. isobutyl bromide
Give the structures of the following compounds.
e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane
f. isobutyl bromide
Give the structures of the following compounds.
g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane
h. tert-butyl chloride
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
e.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(f)
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
c.
d.