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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 3b
Chapter 6, Problem 3b

For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
b. (CH3)3CBr

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound (CH₃)₃CBr. This compound consists of a central carbon atom bonded to three methyl groups (CH₃) and one bromine atom (Br). The central carbon is fully substituted with four bonds.
Step 2: Determine the IUPAC name. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain and name the compound based on the parent alkane. Since the central carbon is bonded to three methyl groups and a bromine atom, the parent name is derived from the central carbon. The bromine substituent is named as 'bromo'.
Step 3: Assign the locant and name the compound. The bromine atom is directly attached to the central carbon, which is the only carbon in the structure. Therefore, the IUPAC name is derived by combining the substituent name with the parent name.
Step 4: Provide the common name. For alkyl halides, the common name is derived by naming the alkyl group (in this case, tert-butyl) followed by the halide (bromide).
Step 5: Classify the compound. The central carbon atom is bonded to three other carbon atoms, making it a tertiary carbon. Since the bromine atom is attached to this tertiary carbon, the compound is classified as a tertiary halide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Common Names

Common names are informal names used in everyday language to refer to chemical compounds, often based on historical or traditional usage. Unlike IUPAC names, common names may not follow a systematic approach, making them easier to remember but less precise. Familiarity with common names can aid in recognizing compounds in literature and discussions.
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Classification of Halides

Halides are classified based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached. Methyl halides have the halogen on a carbon with three hydrogens, primary halides on a carbon with one other carbon, secondary halides on a carbon with two other carbons, and tertiary halides on a carbon with three other carbons. This classification is important for predicting reactivity and understanding the compound's behavior in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane

f. isobutyl bromide

1994
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Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane

h. tert-butyl chloride

1604
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1
rank
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl

1619
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

e.

921
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

(f)

678
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

c.

d.

618
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