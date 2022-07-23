Optical Activity

Optical activity is the ability of a chiral compound to rotate plane-polarized light, a property that arises from the presence of chiral centers in the molecule. The products of the reaction between glyceraldehyde and HCN are expected to be optically active if they are enantiomers, as each enantiomer will rotate light in opposite directions. This concept is essential for determining the optical properties of the products and their implications in separation techniques.