Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.
(e) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2CH2CH2CHO
Convert the following structural formulas to line-angle drawings
(c) CH3CH2NHCH2CH2OH
Draw line-angle structures for the compounds (a) through (h).
g. (CH3CH2)2CO
h. (CH3)3COH
a. CH3(CH2)3CH(CH3)2
b. (CH3)2CHCH2Cl