Step 5: Name the two structures using IUPAC nomenclature rules for bicyclic alkanes. The name should include the prefix 'bicyclo-', followed by the number of carbons in each ring (excluding the bridgehead carbons), and the total number of carbons in the molecule. For example, 'bicyclo[4.3.0]nonane' or 'bicyclo[3.3.1]nonane'.