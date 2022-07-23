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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 37a,b
Chapter 3, Problem 37a,b

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
a. an isopropylheptane
b. a diethyldecane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of isopropyl group. The isopropyl group is a branched alkyl group with the formula (CH₃)₂CH-. It is derived from propane and is attached to the main chain.
Step 2: For part (a), identify the main chain. Heptane is a seven-carbon straight chain alkane. The task is to attach an isopropyl group to this chain.
Step 3: Draw two different structures for isopropylheptane. Consider attaching the isopropyl group to different positions on the heptane chain, such as the second and third carbon atoms, to create structural isomers.
Step 4: For part (b), understand the structure of ethyl group. The ethyl group is a two-carbon alkyl group with the formula CH₃CH₂-. It is derived from ethane and is attached to the main chain.
Step 5: Draw two different structures for diethyldecane. Decane is a ten-carbon straight chain alkane. Attach two ethyl groups to different positions on the decane chain, such as the second and fourth carbon atoms, to create structural isomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Structure

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting of carbon and hydrogen atoms with single bonds. Their general formula is CnH2n+2, and they can be straight-chain or branched. Understanding the structure of alkanes is crucial for drawing and naming them, as it involves recognizing the carbon backbone and any substituents.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature system provides rules for naming organic compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents as prefixes. This system ensures that each compound has a unique and systematic name.
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Isopropyl and Ethyl Groups

An isopropyl group is a branched alkyl group with the formula (CH3)2CH-, derived from propane. An ethyl group is a straight-chain alkyl group with the formula CH3CH2-, derived from ethane. Recognizing these groups is essential for identifying and drawing the correct structures of alkanes with specific substituents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

i. tert-butylcyclohexane

j. pentylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

e. 2,2,4,4-tetramethylhexane

f. trans-1,3-diethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

c. sec-butylcycloheptane

d. 2,3-dimethyl-4-propylnonane

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Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

c. a cis-diethylcyclohexane

d. a trans-dihalocyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

e. a (2,3-dimethylpentyl)cycloalkane

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Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

f. a bicyclononane

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