Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
e. 2,2,4,4-tetramethylhexane
f. trans-1,3-diethylcyclopentane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
c. sec-butylcycloheptane
d. 2,3-dimethyl-4-propylnonane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
c. a cis-diethylcyclohexane
d. a trans-dihalocyclopentane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
e. a (2,3-dimethylpentyl)cycloalkane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
f. a bicyclononane