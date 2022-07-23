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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 50a
Chapter 11, Problem 50a

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
a.

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1
Step 1: Recognize the target molecule as a thioether (sulfide), which has the general structure R-S-R'. In this case, both R and R' are ethyl groups (C2H5).
Step 2: Identify the starting materials. You need an alkyl halide and a thiol. For this synthesis, use ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) as the alkyl halide and ethanethiol (C2H5SH) as the thiol.
Step 3: Understand the reaction mechanism. This is a nucleophilic substitution reaction (SN2 mechanism). The thiol (C2H5SH) acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon in the ethyl bromide (C2H5Br), displacing the bromide ion (Br⁻).
Step 4: Write the reaction equation: \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{SH} + \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{Br} \rightarrow \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{S}\text{C}_2\text{H}_5 + \text{HBr} \). This shows the formation of the thioether and hydrobromic acid as a byproduct.
Step 5: Ensure proper reaction conditions. Perform the reaction in a polar aprotic solvent (e.g., acetone or DMSO) to favor the SN2 mechanism. Use a mild base (e.g., NaOH or KOH) to deprotonate the thiol, increasing its nucleophilicity and facilitating the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine). They are key intermediates in organic synthesis and can undergo nucleophilic substitution reactions, where the halogen is replaced by a nucleophile, such as a thiol, to form new compounds like thioethers.
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Thiol Chemistry

Thiols are organic compounds that contain a sulfhydryl group (-SH). They are nucleophilic in nature, meaning they can donate a pair of electrons to form a bond with electrophiles, such as alkyl halides. In the synthesis of thioethers, thiols react with alkyl halides through nucleophilic substitution, resulting in the formation of thioether linkages.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. There are two main types: SN1, which involves a two-step mechanism with carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkyl halides and thiols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:

b.

1083
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Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

c.

d.

1448
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Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

b.

605
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Textbook Question

The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)

1239
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Textbook Question

What are the minor products of the preceding Hofmann elimination reaction?

1316
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Textbook Question

What is the major product of each of the following reactions?

b .

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