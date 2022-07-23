Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. There are two main types: SN1, which involves a two-step mechanism with carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkyl halides and thiols.