Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
b. How would you synthesize ethyl propyl ether?
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
If the compound shown in the margin is heated in the presence of H2SO4,
a. what constitutional isomer would be formed in greatest yield?
b. what stereoisomer would be formed in greater yield?
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.