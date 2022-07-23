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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 16a
Chapter 11, Problem 16a

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. Chemical reaction diagram illustrating a dehydration reaction mechanism involving an alcohol and sulfuric acid.

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. Determine whether the reaction is substitution, elimination, addition, or another type. This will help guide the mechanism.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants and reagents involved. Look for functional groups, nucleophiles, electrophiles, and any catalysts or solvents that might influence the reaction pathway.
Step 3: Determine the first step of the mechanism. Typically, this involves the interaction between the nucleophile and electrophile or the activation of a functional group by a catalyst.
Step 4: Map out the intermediate steps. Consider the formation of intermediates such as carbocations, carbanions, or radicals, and ensure that electron movement is shown using curved arrows.
Step 5: Conclude the mechanism by showing the final product formation. Ensure that all charges are balanced, and all atoms are accounted for in the final structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products and the conditions under which a reaction will occur.
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Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the behavior of reactants and the nature of the products formed.
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Curved Arrow Notation

Curved arrow notation is a visual representation used in organic chemistry to depict the movement of electrons during a reaction. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Mastery of this notation is essential for accurately illustrating and understanding reaction mechanisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?

a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene

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Textbook Question

Explain why the following alcohols, when heated with acid, form the same alkene.

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Textbook Question

Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.

b. How would you synthesize ethyl propyl ether?

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?

b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?

b.

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Textbook Question

Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.

a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.

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